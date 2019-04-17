NDPP to make decision on whether to withdraw charges against Mangena

His case was postponed on Tuesday to allow the NDPP to respond to representations made by the defence on dropping the charges.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) is expected to decide next month whether to withdraw charges against former soccer star Mike Mangena.

Mangena appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court alongside his three co-accused.

They are accused of running a drug manufacturing lab on the West Rand.

The case was postponed again because the NDPP had not yet made a decision on representations made by the defence.

It's believed that the defence has requested the NDPP to drop the case against Mangena because they believe that there's no evidence linking him to the crime.

The NDPP is also expected to make a decision on whether to keep the case in the Randfontein Magistrates Court or transfer it to the High Court if the matter proceeds.

The four men were arrested last year during a raid by several law enforcement agencies.

They say they discovered tools used to manufacture drugs at Mangena’s plot on the West Rand.