NDPP to make decision on whether to withdraw charges against Mangena
His case was postponed on Tuesday to allow the NDPP to respond to representations made by the defence on dropping the charges.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) is expected to decide next month whether to withdraw charges against former soccer star Mike Mangena.
His case was postponed on Tuesday to allow the NDPP to respond to representations made by the defence on dropping the charges.
Mangena appeared in the Randfontein Magistrates Court alongside his three co-accused.
They are accused of running a drug manufacturing lab on the West Rand.
The case was postponed again because the NDPP had not yet made a decision on representations made by the defence.
It's believed that the defence has requested the NDPP to drop the case against Mangena because they believe that there's no evidence linking him to the crime.
The NDPP is also expected to make a decision on whether to keep the case in the Randfontein Magistrates Court or transfer it to the High Court if the matter proceeds.
The four men were arrested last year during a raid by several law enforcement agencies.
They say they discovered tools used to manufacture drugs at Mangena’s plot on the West Rand.
Timeline
Mike Mangena's drug manufacturing case postponed to May17 hours ago
-
Batohi's restructuring to bring stability to NPA, says official9 days ago
Mike Mangena's bail conditions relaxed as matter postponed to April55 days ago
Breytenbach: 'Jiba lacked requisite experience for acting NDPP post'78 days ago
Rand weaker after Moody's report10 hours ago
Senior JMPD officials release details of grievances with police chief Tembe44 minutes ago
Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bail13 hours ago
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike notice11 hours ago
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder19 hours ago
State concludes cross-examination of Rob Packham10 hours ago
