Motorists urged to budget for expected May fuel price hike

CAPE TOWN - If you thought fuel prices couldn't go any higher, think again.

South Africa is in for another shock, with the petrol price expected to go up by 56 cents a litre next month. Diesel, however, could decrease by 5 cents per litre and illuminating paraffin could go down by one cent.

Consumers started the year off on a positive note when the price of petrol dipped to R13,79, however, if the increases persist it could cost up to R16,52 per litre in May, nearly R3 more since January.

The Automobile Association's Layton Beard offered some advice: “Keep your car in good condition, make sure you are aware of what the fuel usage is on your vehicle and budget properly for the fuel pricing.

"There are other tips that you can do but find those that may work for you because unfortunately, this is one of those commodities that people have to rely on.”