More troubles for ANC as FS members head to court over Parly lists

This is the latest in a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion from the lists which have been the subject of scrutiny.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members in the Free State have taken the party to court over its candidates' list for the provincial legislature and Parliament.

Eyewitness News has seen an application in which former Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Dan Kgothule and other provincial party members ask the High Court to set aside the provincial list conference which finalised the list of candidates.

This is the latest in a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion from the lists which have been the subject of scrutiny since they were submitted to the Independent Electoral Com.

Kgothule, Mokotso Mokotso and Mongi Ntwanambi want the High Court to declare that the ANC Free State list conference, which took place in December last year, is unlawful and unconstitutional.

The group said the decisions taken at the gathering, which includes the election of candidates to Parliament, are null and void.

They want another list conference to be convened before the elections.

Earlier this week, EWN reported about a member of the Limpopo executive committee, who also approached the court to declare the party’s decision not to include her name on its list of candidates for Parliament invalid and unconstitutional.