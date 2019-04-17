More troubles for ANC as FS members head to court over Parly lists
This is the latest in a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion from the lists which have been the subject of scrutiny.
JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members in the Free State have taken the party to court over its candidates' list for the provincial legislature and Parliament.
Eyewitness News has seen an application in which former Sports, Arts and Culture MEC Dan Kgothule and other provincial party members ask the High Court to set aside the provincial list conference which finalised the list of candidates.
This is the latest in a string of disputes launched by ANC members over their exclusion from the lists which have been the subject of scrutiny since they were submitted to the Independent Electoral Com.
Kgothule, Mokotso Mokotso and Mongi Ntwanambi want the High Court to declare that the ANC Free State list conference, which took place in December last year, is unlawful and unconstitutional.
The group said the decisions taken at the gathering, which includes the election of candidates to Parliament, are null and void.
They want another list conference to be convened before the elections.
Earlier this week, EWN reported about a member of the Limpopo executive committee, who also approached the court to declare the party’s decision not to include her name on its list of candidates for Parliament invalid and unconstitutional.
Popular in Elections
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolved
-
IEC: South Africans can apply for special votes online, by SMS
-
Zuma campaigns in Kimberley
-
DA leaders encourage people to register to vote
-
My Vote Counts gears up for legal battle over party funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.