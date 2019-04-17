Middendorp admits he's under pressure to win Nedbank Cup
Kaizer Chiefs have gone an unprecedented five seasons without winning a trophy and Ernst Middendorp is under the pump to deliver a piece of silverware.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in another position to end their dreaded trophy drought as they prepare for another Nedbank Cup semifinal, this time against relegation-threatened Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Chiefs have gone an unprecedented five seasons without winning a trophy and yet another mentor at Naturena, Ernst Middendorp is under the pump to deliver a piece of silverware to the demanding faithful.
“Of course, there is pressure. You start a game at a zero point, you have to perform, you have to win, that is the obligation of a brand and a club like Kaizer Chiefs. But we should be able to manage it.”
Amakhosi were booted out at the same stage of this competition by Free State Stars last season, a game which was marred by disgruntled and violent fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Middendorp though said the preparation for the crucial cup match begun the minute they travelled back from their 1-all draw with Black Leopards at the Thoyondou Stadium on the weekend.
“It is the same procedure every time. On the road from Black Leopards, we had already prepared and are preparing for the game against Chippa United. We prepare for a Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa like we prepare for any PSL game.”
Chiefs and Chippa will be the second semifinal of the day, kicking off at 8:15 pm while the earlier match will see NFD side TS Galaxy travel to the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to front Golden Arrows at 3:30 pm.
Popular in Sport
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
Zondi confident of picking 'truly representative' Proteas World Cup squad
-
Careless United undone by Messi double as Barca cruise into semis
-
Skosan returns home from Lions tour to deal with family matter
-
Semenya among ‘Time’ magazine’s 100 influential people
-
Formula One not on for a repeat of 1992, says Brawn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.