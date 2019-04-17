Middendorp admits he's under pressure to win Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs have gone an unprecedented five seasons without winning a trophy and Ernst Middendorp is under the pump to deliver a piece of silverware.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in another position to end their dreaded trophy drought as they prepare for another Nedbank Cup semifinal, this time against relegation-threatened Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

“Of course, there is pressure. You start a game at a zero point, you have to perform, you have to win, that is the obligation of a brand and a club like Kaizer Chiefs. But we should be able to manage it.”

Amakhosi were booted out at the same stage of this competition by Free State Stars last season, a game which was marred by disgruntled and violent fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Middendorp though said the preparation for the crucial cup match begun the minute they travelled back from their 1-all draw with Black Leopards at the Thoyondou Stadium on the weekend.

“It is the same procedure every time. On the road from Black Leopards, we had already prepared and are preparing for the game against Chippa United. We prepare for a Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa like we prepare for any PSL game.”

Chiefs and Chippa will be the second semifinal of the day, kicking off at 8:15 pm while the earlier match will see NFD side TS Galaxy travel to the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to front Golden Arrows at 3:30 pm.