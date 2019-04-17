McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has described relentless efforts by crooked police and politicians to frustrate his work and force him out of the watchdog body.
McBride concluded his evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.
He spent four days testifying about his and Ipid’s fight to function independently in the face of meddling ministers and corrupt cops who would stop at nothing to sabotage high-profile cases.
Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius summarised McBride’s evidence before the commission, which set out numerous baseless attacks against the former Ipid head.
“Rising out of the rendition series of events, you were charged, you were also suspended? The charges came to naught?
“You returned after your suspension and Ipid under your watch continued investigations into senior police officials. Further charges were contemplated against you?”
McBride answered yes to all the questions.
He concluded his evidence by describing a police service which operates as a system of patronage where corrupt and criminal conduct is rewarded with promotions.
He says it will take strong, principled leadership, in the police and politically, to turn the organisation around.
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is scheduled to start testifying at the commission on Wednesday.
