Mazibuko to undergo sensitivity training following ‘combi courts’ rant

Faith Mazibuko, the province's sports MEC, appeared before the Human Rights Commission this week.

CAPE TOWN - A Gauteng MEC is to undergo diversity and sensitivity training following a tirade against staff members.

A recording of her giving staffers a tongue-lashing using racially tinted language drew sharp criticism.

The commission has found that the comments were more divisive than racial.

Mazibuko has again apologised.

