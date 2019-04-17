Lieutenants ready to speak out against JMPD chief David Tembe's 'misconduct'
Disgruntled senior metro police officers instead say he’s misusing resources and making decisions that will cost the taxpayer.
JOHANNESBURG - JMPD chief David Tembe may be claiming to be saving the City of Johannesburg millions of rand, but this has been dismissed as a fallacy.
Disgruntled senior metro police officers instead said he’s misusing resources and making decisions that will cost the taxpayer.
Last month, Tembe received cheers from junior officers when he promised that 60 sergeants would be employed and nearly R1 million in acting allowances would be saved by filling vacant posts.
His lieutenants want to present evidence to show that his decisions constitute misconduct.
Tembe is on a charm offensive with junior officers.
“The city is spending R701,000 or R705,000 on acting allowances. Why don’t you appoint people in those positions? I was given R54 million that I was supposed to spend before the end of June this year, starting with the sergeants. We have about 60 that we have to appoint.”
But senior officers want a grievance hearing to present allegations, including that the chief has irregularly directed the K9 Narcotics Unit to guard his house and made decisions that may result in litigation against the city.
Eyewitness News has seen an occurrence book, where K9 officers report their surveillance of Tembe’s house since July 2018 and senior officers say that is outside the unit's mandate.
It’s not clear if and when the city will reconvene the grievance hearing after the initial one set for last week was cancelled without explanation.
Both the JMPD and the City of Johannesburg have not been available for comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelled
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
ANC denies knowledge of SABC debate between Ramaphosa, Maimane
-
Booysen details how Panday defrauded SAPS of R50m
-
Nkoana-Mashabane ordered to appear before court in land claims matter
-
Rob Packham claims wife could've been kidnapped & murdered
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.