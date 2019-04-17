Lebashe Investment’s Mahloele to take Holomisa to court over PIC claims
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has accused Lebashe and Harith General Partners of unduly benefiting from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
JOHANNESBURG – Chairperson of Lebashe Investment Group, Tshepho Mahloele, says that unfounded allegations made by United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa have damaged his reputation and that of his company.
Holomisa has accused Lebashe and Harith General Partners of unduly benefiting from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Mahloele refuted Holomisa's claims at the PIC inquiry during his testimony on Tuesday.
In his testimony at the PIC inquiry, Mahloele testified that Holomisa's claims are reckless and dangerous.
“We bear the full brunt of the insults and innuendo in that regard and yet not once has it been proven by him to support his claims and speculations.”
During his testimony on Monday, Holomisa accused Mahloele of unlawfully benefiting from the PIC.
Mahloele said that he is taking Holomisa to court.
“Those will form part of an action which we’re pursuing in the High Court for defamation for the entities involved.”
The PIC will resume on Tuesday next week when Mahloele is expected to continue his testimony.
