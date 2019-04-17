Land claimants bring contempt of court application against minister

The District Six Working Committee is one of the applicants in the court case against national government, which will be heard today in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN – Land claimants are bringing a contempt of court application against Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, in response to a November 2018 ruling.

The District Six Working Committee is one of the applicants in the court case against the national government, which will be heard on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court.

The contempt of court application seeks to have Nkoana-Mashabane appear before the court.

It argues that the minister failed to comply with Judge Jody Kollapen's November 2018 ruling ordering government to come up with a comprehensive plan to satisfy the restitution needs of hundreds of land claimants.

The committee is arguing the planned government submitted in February was not adequate.

It wants the minister to appear in court personally to explain her "failure to comply" with the order and to explain what steps she's taken since submitting the papers to ensure she complies with the order.

Eyewitness News has requested comment from the minister's office but has not yet received a response.

WATCH: 'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitution