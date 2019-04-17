Kim Kardashian West helps open new health centre in her father's name
Kim Kardashian West's late father and attorney Robert passed away in 2003 after battling with oesophageal cancer.
LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West has helped open a new health centre in memory of her late father, Robert Kardashian.
The 38-year-old reality star and her mother, Kris Jenner - as well as several other members of their famous family - were in attendance at the opening of UCLA's Robert G Kardashian Centre for Oesophageal Health on Tuesday night, as they helped open the centre.
In a video posted on Twitter, Kardashian West said: "We are at the opening ceremony for the Robert G. Kardashian oesophageal cancer health centre at UCLA. We just did the ribbon cutting. We're going to take a picture with all the doctors and everyone that will be helping and educating."
When her mother, Jenner, chimed in to say it was so exciting, Kardashian West then added: "We're all here. My whole dad's side of the family came to support."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then uploaded a picture of the ceremony and wrote: "So proud to announce the Robert G Kardashian centre for oesophageal health being launched at UCLA. My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention (sic)"
April 17, 2019
And the centre isn't the only way Robert's family is keeping his memory alive, as Kardashian West - who has North, five, Saint, three, Chicago, 14 months, and a fourth child on the way via surrogate with her husband Kanye West - is following in his career footsteps by getting her law degree.
The beauty recently insisted she was very focused on her studying and has hit back at her critics who told her she should stick to being a reality star.
She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: "Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple-choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case.
"One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane'. I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone whose state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in-office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not."
