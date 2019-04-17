Key witness admits he made assumptions about accused in CT extortion case

Radley Dijkers was the brand manager of the Grande Cafe, which was allegedly extorted by a group led by controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

CAPE TOWN - A key witness in a protection racket case has conceded he made assumptions about the accused after reading about hostile security takeovers in Cape Town.

Modack and three others are accused of extorting R90,000 from the business in November 2017.

The defence asked the witness whether what he terms as security take over could have been a legitimate business take over.

Dijkers disagreed, because of what he was reading in the media and hearing from peers at other restaurants and night clubs.

The defence took issue with this testimony and argued Dijkers based his conclusion on what he read and heard, and he was never threatened.

The court also heard when the accused arrived at the Grande Cafe to inform Dijkers that they were now in charge of security, a meeting was arranged for the group to share what they had to offer.

Dijkers insisted he had no choice in the matter.

The defence also argued there was never any demand for the payment of R90,000 to be in cash or upfront.

Modack's lawyer said it was Carl Lackay who asked for the cash payment.

Lackay was the fifth accused, but he was murdered in Goodwood last year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)