Johan Booysen to detail his Hawks exit at Zondo commission
Former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen is expected to set out in detail how he was forced out of the service while handling high-profile cases of politically connected suspects.
PRETORIA – Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is scheduled to start testifying at the state capture commission on Wednesday and is expected to set out in detail how he was forced out of the service while handling high-profile cases of politically connected suspects.
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride finished leading his evidence at the commission on Tuesday after four days on the witness stand.
The commission has now turned its attention to the capture of the law enforcement agencies.
It was Booysen who set up a sting operation and accepted more than a R1 million in cash from a colonel to make the docket in the case against businessman Thoshan Panday disappear.
Booysen was forced out of the Hawks while the colonel and Panday have never been prosecuted for their deeds.
It’s this evidence and how senior police officers and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials in KwaZulu-Natal thwarted high-profile cases which Booysen will testify about.
He will also shed light on the so-called Cato Manor death squad series of stories in the media which marked the beginning of the end of his policing career.
Booysen is still in the court challenging the decision to authorise racketeering charges against him and his former subordinates.
Popular in Local
-
Senior JMPD officials release details of grievances with police chief Tembe
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
Rand weaker after Moody's report
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government
-
Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bail
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.