Booysen details how Panday defrauded SAPS of R50m
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen said a Hawks investigation found Durban businessman Thoshen Panday had police insiders helping him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has detailed how Durban businessman Thoshen Panday allegedly defrauded the South African Police Service (SAPS) with over-inflated and fraudulent invoices.
Booysen has been testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday as it looks into the capture of the criminal justice system.
He said a Hawks investigation linked Panday to fraud and corruption related to accommodation before and during the 2010 Fifa World Cup in excess of R50 million. He was asked to provide an example to the commission.
“The claim submitted and settled by SAPS was R113 400. However, the actual cost of the accommodation was R29,400,” he said.
Booysen said the Hawks investigation found Panday had police insiders helping him.
“A target at provincial headquarters manipulated the system by ensuring that the claims were split so as not to exceed the R200,000 limit,” he explained.
Booysen also described how the police’s provincial commissioner instructed him to halt the investigation, which he didn’t do.
