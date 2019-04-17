Jason Rohde’s lawyers head to SCA to bid to appeal murder conviction, sentence
The property mogul killed Susan Rohde in Stellenbosch in 2016 and staged her suicide.
CAPE TOWN – Lawyers for wife killer Jason Rohde are preparing to head to the Supreme Court of Appeal after his application was dismissed in the Western Cape High Court.
It ruled that overwhelming evidence led his guilty verdict and effective 20-year jail term.
The defence believes that there is a reasonable prospect that another court could come to a different finding.
It alleges that State pathologist Akmal Coetzee-Khan missed several injuries on Susan Rohde's body.
These include scars on her right knee and bruises on her arm.
It also claimed that Coetzee-Khan didn't dissect the ribs in the prescribed manner.
Jason Rohde's lawyer also argued that the pathologist's interpretation of the ligature mark around the deceased's neck was incorrect.
The defence also argued that the testimony of the hotel handyman, who discovered the deceased's body with the accused, was unsatisfactory since it differed from his written statement.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, however, found that the defence rehashed arguments it had already made during trial and sentencing.
