Hyatt Hotel workers vow to continue picket until wage negotiations resume

JOHANNESBURG - The work stoppage is expected to continue at the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank on Wednesday.

Some employees downed tools on Tuesday over a salary dispute.

They are demanding an 8% increase, while the company is offering no increase.

The hotel insists all its employees are paid competitive salaries and receive benefits.

Worker Nelly Ndaba said they will continue to picket until negotiations resume.

“Now they are threatening to fire us if we are not back to work by Friday. If he does that, we will take it up with the Labour Court.”