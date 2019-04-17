Hosts England name preliminary squad for CWC19
The tournament favourites and number one ranked team in the world have named their side for the showpiece event.
LONDON - England have named their preliminary World Cup squad and squads for matches against Ireland and Pakistan on Wednesday:
The hosts get the tournament underway against South Africa on 30 May.
Young all-rounder Jofra Archer will have a chance to press his case for World Cup selection after the uncapped 24-year-old was included in a 17-man squad for next month's one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan.
The dynamic Barbados-born all-rounder was left out of the 15-man preliminary World Cup squad also announced on Wednesday.
But England in common with all other teams, have a May 23 deadline to announce their final World Cup squad.
Sussex star Archer, 24, has an English father and holds a British passport.
England preliminary 15-man World Cup squad:
Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)
England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs:
Morgan (capt), Ali, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Bairstow, Buttler (wkt), Curran, Denly, Chris Jordan (Sussex), Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood
England 14-man squad versus Ireland ODI and Pakistan IT20:
Morgan (capt), Archer, Sam Billings (Kent), Curran, Denly, Jordan, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, James Vince (Hampshire), Willey, Wood.
