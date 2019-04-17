Govt leaders meet with Alex community

A committee was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa after his visit to the township last week following more than a week of protests.

JOHANNESBURG - An inter-ministerial committee chaired by Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has met with leaders of the Alexandra shutdown movement on Wednesday evening to hear the grievances, demands and concerns of the residents.

A committee was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa after his visit to the township last week following more than a week of protests.

The ministers of police, traditional affairs, human settlements, rural development and land reform gathered at the Altrec Stadium in Alexandra to listen to the grievances of residents. Ward councillors and landowners were also in attendance.

Issues around housing, sanitation, water and electricity, crime and refuse removal featured prominently.

Mkhize said once grievances were heard, action could be taken.

“We will table a report that tables all information. We will then look for ways to solve the issues of Alexandra.”

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was not in attendance, but he has welcomed the meeting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)