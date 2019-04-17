Four killed in Mogadishu car bomb
The explosion occurred along the busy Maka Al-Mukarama road despite a recent increase in police checkpoints in the capital following a hike in bomb attacks.
MOGADISHU - Four people were killed and five injured when a car loaded with explosives detonated on a busy road in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said on Wednesday.
"So far we can confirm four dead and five wounded. We offer our condolences to the victims," Somalia's deputy police chief Zakia Hussein wrote on Twitter.
Abdulkadir Abdirahman Adan, director of the private Aamin Ambulance service, said his team had collected 13 wounded people and one dead body. It was not clear if these victims had been counted by police.
"The blast was very huge, and I saw smoke and shrapnel everywhere around the area, the police have cordoned off the road and ambulances were rushing to the scene to collect casualties," said witness Mohamed Abdikarin.
The explosion occurred along the busy Maka Al-Mukarama road despite a recent increase in police checkpoints in the capital following a hike in bomb attacks by al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab jihadists.
On March 28m a car bomb ripped through a restaurant, killing 15 people just days after Shabaab gunmen attacked a complex housing government ministries, killing 11 people including the deputy labour minister.
There have also been several smaller blasts in the capital.
Shabaab fighters have been fighting for more than a decade to topple the government. They fled fixed positions they once held in Mogadishu in 2011, and have since lost many of their strongholds.
But they retain control of large rural swathes of the country and continue to wage a guerrilla war against the authorities.
Popular in Africa
-
Botswana unveils rare 20-carat blue diamond
-
Sudan's Bashir moved to prison as protesters rally
-
'It's a luxury now': Zimbabwe nearly doubles bread price as economic woes mount
-
Egypt's parliament backs measures that could extend al-Sisi's term
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-Bashir
-
Uganda says it is willing to consider asylum for Sudan's ousted leader Bashir
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.