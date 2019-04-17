Formula One not on for a repeat of 1992, says Brawn
The sport’s managing director for motorsport said on Tuesday that the situation was very different now to the last time a team started the campaign with three one-twos in a row.
LONDON - One-two victories by Mercedes in the first three races of the season does not mean Formula One is set for a repeat of 1992, when then-dominant Williams did the same and ran away with the title, according to Ross Brawn.
The sport’s managing director for motorsport said on Tuesday that the situation was very different now to the last time a team started the campaign with three one-twos in a row.
“Despite the statistics being racked up by Mercedes, I don’t believe that 2019 will follow the same script as ‘92,” said Brawn in a review of Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix.
“The three consecutive one-two finishes scored by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are definitely down to a team that is operating to perfection at the moment, with a top-notch technical package.
“But it’s also fair to say it is up against stronger opposition than was Williams back in ‘92.”
Britain’s Nigel Mansell won the first five races of that season on his way to the title, with Williams’ run of one-twos interrupted in Spain when Michael Schumacher finished second for Benetton with Ferrari’s Jean Alesi third.
Williams then won the next race one-two and did it again in France and Britain.
Mansell ended up winning nine of the 16 races, with Riccardo Patrese taking only one, and scored more than twice as many points as Schumacher, his closest non-Williams rival.
Britain’s five-times world champion Hamilton has won two of three races for Mercedes this year with teammate Bottas taking the opener in Australia.
Ferrari should have won in Bahrain, however, with Charles Leclerc on pole position and fastest until a late power unit problem while leading.
Popular in Sport
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
Careless United undone by Messi double as Barca cruise into semis
-
Folau fights Rugby Australia sacking over anti-gay comments
-
Ajax stun Ronaldo's Juventus to reach Champions League semis
-
West Indies rope in Sarwan to work with batsmen ahead of World Cup
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.