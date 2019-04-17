Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoric

Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who chairs the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission, said that character assassination is as devastating as physical violence.

CAPE TOWN - Election observers from religious and civil society groups are calling on political parties in the Western Cape to tone down their campaign rhetoric.

Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who chairs the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission, said that character assassination is as devastating as physical violence.

Makgoba said a free and fair election is not determined only by what happens on election day, but by attitudes and activities in the run-up to the election.