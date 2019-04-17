EFF dismisses ‘fake’ ANC campaign in Seshego
Jossey Buthane has told Eyewitness News that people were bussed into the territory of the red berets to show their support for president Cyril Ramaphosa.
POLOKWANE – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Limpopo leader Jossey Buthane has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) campaign in Seshego.
WATCH: 'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
Buthane has told Eyewitness News that people were bused into the territory of the red berets to show their support for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The ANC election campaign pulled into EFF leader Julius Malema’s home town of Seshego on Tuesday, with three well-attended public meetings addressed by Ramaphosa.
But a day later, Buthane claimed these were staged and that people were bused in.
“To come to where he was, they [the people] don’t need buses. So, it tells you that he has bused people from elsewhere to where he was. So, you can’t say it’s a Seshego rally that thing. That is a fake number.”
Buthane said EFF supporters did not follow Ramaphosa around as they have in some other provinces, because they believe parties have a right to campaign freely without intimidation.
Limpopo is the EFF’s strongest province with just under 11% of the vote in 2014.
WATCH: EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'
Popular in Elections
-
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANC
-
More troubles for ANC as FS members head to court over Parly lists
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolved
-
Zuma campaigns in Kimberley
-
DA top dog as Nelson Mandela Bay vote counting concludes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.