Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bid

Two women accused of fraud in the case relating to the resurrection of a man will apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The pair has been in custody since their arrest, with their first court appearance last month.

Brighton Moyo made headlines after a video was widely shared were he emerged from a coffin with many congregants believing he had been brought back to life.

Moyo has not been seen since the controversial resurrection saga, performed by Alleluia International Ministries' Pastor Alph Lukau.

Reports have now emerged that Moyo may have passed away in his home country of Zimbabwe.

Last month, various church leaders laid criminal complaints at the Sandton Police Station against Lukau.

Police say they are looking for more suspects who are believed to be part of the saga.