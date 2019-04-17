Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bid

-
ANC: Achmat Semaar's legacy will live on in hearts of party membersPolitics
-
Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bidLocal
-
Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoricPolitics
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Alex Shutdown Movement: We believe govt will rectify what's happened to usLocal
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailedPolitics
-
Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bidLocal
-
Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoricPolitics
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Alex Shutdown Movement: We believe govt will rectify what's happened to usLocal
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailedPolitics
-
Land claimants bring contempt of court application against ministerLocal
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailedPolitics
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to herPolitics
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from governmentLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling overPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
Election observers call on WC parties to tone down campaign rhetoricPolitics
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailedPolitics
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to herPolitics
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from governmentLocal
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
-
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
-
ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANCOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
-
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Motorists urged to budget for expected May fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Lebashe Investment’s Mahloele to take Holomisa to court over PIC claimsBusiness
-
Moody’s: Strength of SA's finance sector balances well against weak growthBusiness
-
Rand weaker after Moody's reportBusiness
-
Kenyan family files lawsuit against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crashAfrica
-
Former bank manager convicted of stealing Kruger Rands to be sentenced in AugustBusiness
Popular Topics
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Chicken Licken home deliveries possible in future - reportLifestyle
-
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex refer to unborn child as 'Baby Sussex'Lifestyle
-
Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre MuseumLifestyle
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the tableLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surnameLifestyle
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
-
South Africans really unhealthy, public health sector needs improvement - reportLocal
-
Djokovic survives Kohlschreiber scare in Monte CarloSport
-
Careless United undone by Messi double as Barca cruise into semisSport
-
Ajax stun Ronaldo's Juventus to reach Champions League semisSport
-
Malesela focused on TS Galaxy rather than Golden Arrows in Nedbank Cup semiSport
-
Van Wyk in midfield for SharksSport
-
It's crunch time for City, admits GuardiolaSport
Popular Topics
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
Duo accused of fraud in coffin resurrection matter in bail bid
Two women accused of fraud in the case relating to the resurrection of a man will apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Two women accused of fraud in the case relating to the resurrection of a man will apply for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The pair has been in custody since their arrest, with their first court appearance last month.
Brighton Moyo made headlines after a video was widely shared were he emerged from a coffin with many congregants believing he had been brought back to life.
Moyo has not been seen since the controversial resurrection saga, performed by Alleluia International Ministries' Pastor Alph Lukau.
Reports have now emerged that Moyo may have passed away in his home country of Zimbabwe.
Last month, various church leaders laid criminal complaints at the Sandton Police Station against Lukau.
Police say they are looking for more suspects who are believed to be part of the saga.
Timeline
-
Women arrested over Lukau coffin 'resurrection' to apply for bail16 hours ago
-
It's a miracle: Cutting Edge exposes tricks used to con churchgoers35 days ago
-
Pastor Lukau blasts media over coverage of ‘resurrection miracle'44 days ago
-
Pastor Lukau on resurrection: 'Miracles are not appreciated’44 days ago
Popular in Local
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder22 hours ago
-
Senior JMPD officials release details of grievances with police chief Tembe3 hours ago
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government2 hours ago
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her2 hours ago
-
Rand weaker after Moody's report13 hours ago
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you16 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.