Don't munch & drive? What a positive breathalyser reading after cross bun means

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Don't munch & drive? What a positive breathalyser reading after cross bun means

A dietician said the positive alcohol reading of a breathalyser after eating a hot-cross bun was due to a digestive process in the mouth.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
52 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Will eating hot cross buns put you over the legal breath alcohol limit for driving?

That's the burning question after a video on social media showed a traffic officer test positive for breath alcohol after two bites of a hot cross bun.

Traffic officials have confirmed a breathalyser may show a positive reading if the breath alcohol test is conducted immediately after eating a hot cross bun, but the result will definitely come back negative 15 minutes after consuming the Easter treat.

“The device used in the video that went viral was merely a screening device. The device used to convict you in court is a far more complex machine,” said Western Cape traffic's Advocate Kyle Reinecke.

Dietician at Stellenbosch University’s nutrition information centre Irene Labuschagne said the positive reading was due to a digestive process in the mouth.

“(The process) yields small amounts of alcohol where the sugar is basically converted to carbon dioxide and ethanol alcohol and that gives the false reading,” she said, adding that the result “doesn’t reflect the person’s blood alcohol levels at all”.

Sugar-free gum or mouthwash can also lead to a positive breath alcohol result.

WATCH: Busting the hot cross buns and breathalyser myth

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA