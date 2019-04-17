View all in Latest
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.

FILE: Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.

The party is, however, planning to take the ruling on review.

De Lille, now leading her new party Good, said it's clear the DA is arrogant.

Over the past two years De Lille has had to defend herself against several attacks from the DA.

She has taken the party to court on several occasions to defend her reputation.

De Lille said she does not expect much from the DA, which she calls arrogant.

“They are very arrogant. If they don’t apologise, I will show up the arrogance by publishing, in a paid advertisement, that finding of the IEC.”

However, the DA's Mike Moriarty said they won't back down: “We will definitely overturn the IEC’s ruling with this regard.”

The party is yet to indicate when it will approach the courts.

