De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
The party is, however, planning to take the ruling on review.
De Lille, now leading her new party Good, said it's clear the DA is arrogant.
Over the past two years De Lille has had to defend herself against several attacks from the DA.
She has taken the party to court on several occasions to defend her reputation.
De Lille said she does not expect much from the DA, which she calls arrogant.
“They are very arrogant. If they don’t apologise, I will show up the arrogance by publishing, in a paid advertisement, that finding of the IEC.”
However, the DA's Mike Moriarty said they won't back down: “We will definitely overturn the IEC’s ruling with this regard.”
The party is yet to indicate when it will approach the courts.
Popular in Politics
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
-
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyard
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
-
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residents
-
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.