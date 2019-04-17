DA unfazed by De Lille court action threat

The IEC ordered the DA to apologise to De Lille for claiming that she was fired from her position as Cape Town mayor.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has brushed off Patricia de Lille’s threat of dragging them to the Electoral Court.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ordered the DA to apologise to De Lill e for claiming that she was fired from her position as Cape Town mayor.

De Lille is now approaching the Electoral Court with her own case.

The DA says the Good party leader is well in her rights to approach the Electoral Court.

The DA's Mike Moriaty says the party is also going to court.

It wants the IEC’s ruling that it apologise to De Lille for spreading misinformation about her overruled. De Lille says the DA will again be proven wrong.

The parties are yet to file court papers.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)