DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidates
The document has apparently been signed by half a million South Africans and takes issue with candidates who have been implicated in state capture and corruption allegations.
JOHANNESBURG – A Democratic Alliance (DA) delegation is expected to hand over a petition at Luthuli House raising concerns about some individuals on its list for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.
The document has apparently been signed by half a million South Africans and takes issue with candidates who have been implicated in state capture and corruption allegations.
Deputy President David Mabuza, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane are amongst the names flagged.
This demonstration follows reports that the African National Congress's integrity commission has recommended that Mabuza, Mantashe and Mokonyane amongst others step aside.
It’s not yet clear how the ANC will respond to this recommendation.
The DA’s Makashule Gana says they will do everything possible to ensure these leaders don't go to Parliament.
“The ANC will see what the people of South Africa are saying about their leaders and it’s up to them to act on concerns that have been raised against some of their leaders by the people of South Africa.”
Popular in Politics
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
-
Ramaphosa visits EFF's Seshego stronghold, says corrupt people will be jailed
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.