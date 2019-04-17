DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidates

The document has apparently been signed by half a million South Africans and takes issue with candidates who have been implicated in state capture and corruption allegations.

JOHANNESBURG – A Democratic Alliance (DA) delegation is expected to hand over a petition at Luthuli House raising concerns about some individuals on its list for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures.

The document has apparently been signed by half a million South Africans and takes issue with candidates who have been implicated in state capture and corruption allegations.

Deputy President David Mabuza, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane are amongst the names flagged.

This demonstration follows reports that the African National Congress's integrity commission has recommended that Mabuza, Mantashe and Mokonyane amongst others step aside.

It’s not yet clear how the ANC will respond to this recommendation.

The DA’s Makashule Gana says they will do everything possible to ensure these leaders don't go to Parliament.

“The ANC will see what the people of South Africa are saying about their leaders and it’s up to them to act on concerns that have been raised against some of their leaders by the people of South Africa.”