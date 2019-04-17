Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in elections

Judge Siraj Desai says any relief granted to the applicants would cause substantial distress and uncertainty in relation to the upcoming elections.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an application by the New National Movement and others to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming elections.

The movement was seeking a change to the current Electoral Act to allow South Africans to vote for independent candidates.

Judge Siraj Desai has dismissed the application without a costs order.

Legislation determines South Africans can only vote for a political party and not individual candidates.

This is what the New National Movement, the Mediation Foundation for Peace and Justice and the Indigenous First Nations Advocacy Group wanted to change.

In court papers, Desai said any relief granted would cause substantial distress and uncertainty in relation to the upcoming elections.

The applicants will appeal the judgment; applicant Princess Chantal Revell said they would approach the Constitutional Court if necessary.

“It’s not about skin colour, it’s not about where you come from. We as South Africans are saying we want a better South Africa.”