Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in elections

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Court dismisses bid for independent candidates to stand in elections

Judge Siraj Desai says any relief granted to the applicants would cause substantial distress and uncertainty in relation to the upcoming elections.

FILE: Judge Siraj Desai in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Judge Siraj Desai in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an application by the New National Movement and others to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming elections.

The movement was seeking a change to the current Electoral Act to allow South Africans to vote for independent candidates.

Judge Siraj Desai has dismissed the application without a costs order.

Legislation determines South Africans can only vote for a political party and not individual candidates.

This is what the New National Movement, the Mediation Foundation for Peace and Justice and the Indigenous First Nations Advocacy Group wanted to change.

In court papers, Desai said any relief granted would cause substantial distress and uncertainty in relation to the upcoming elections.

The applicants will appeal the judgment; applicant Princess Chantal Revell said they would approach the Constitutional Court if necessary.

“It’s not about skin colour, it’s not about where you come from. We as South Africans are saying we want a better South Africa.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA