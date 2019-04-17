Corporal punishment out, but police boss calls for stricter measures at schools
Delegates at a summit told officials of gangsterism, teachers and pupils being assaulted and even parents being beaten up by their own children.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for a peaceful approach to instilling discipline in schools, despite ongoing violence at a number of institutions over the past few months.
Delegates gathered in Boksburg on Wednesday to discuss safety in schools.
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi stopped short of calling for the return of corporal punishment but did suggest that alternative forms of discipline needed to be considered.
A number of delegates at the summit told officials of gangsterism, teachers and pupils being assaulted and even parents being beaten up by their own children.
Mkongi called for South Africans to take a stand, saying warnings and expulsions were not good enough and disciplinary measures needed to be revived.
"This thing of expulsion, we can't give you notices of the same thing three times."
However, Lesufi responded by saying that corporal punishment and other violent means are not the answer.
Instead, he called on delegates to find non-violent ways to instil discipline at troubled schools.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Booysen details how Panday defrauded SAPS of R50m
-
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelled
-
Orange overalls and handcuffs: The DA's elections gift to ANC
-
More troubles for ANC as FS members head to court over Parly lists
-
Motorists urged to budget for expected May fuel price hike
-
Sibanye-Stillwater, Amcu seal wage deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.