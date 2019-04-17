Corporal punishment out, but police boss calls for stricter measures at schools

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for a peaceful approach to instilling discipline in schools, despite ongoing violence at a number of institutions over the past few months.

Delegates gathered in Boksburg on Wednesday to discuss safety in schools.

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi stopped short of calling for the return of corporal punishment but did suggest that alternative forms of discipline needed to be considered.

A number of delegates at the summit told officials of gangsterism, teachers and pupils being assaulted and even parents being beaten up by their own children.

Mkongi called for South Africans to take a stand, saying warnings and expulsions were not good enough and disciplinary measures needed to be revived.

"This thing of expulsion, we can't give you notices of the same thing three times."

However, Lesufi responded by saying that corporal punishment and other violent means are not the answer.

Instead, he called on delegates to find non-violent ways to instil discipline at troubled schools.

