Comair to seek interdict against Numsa strike

The dispute between the union and airline involves 21 workers whose salaries vary from their colleagues.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it will seek an interdict in the Labour Court to ground the planned strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday.

Numsa was granted a certificate of non-resolution by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the union and Comair failed to reach an agreement.

The dispute between the union and the airline involves 21 workers whose salaries vary from their colleagues.

Comair spokesperson Wrenelle Stander said the strike might disrupt operations. However, she said the company needed to ensure that operations continue by using multiple approaches.

“We will engage with Numsa, we will put in place contingency plans. But at the same time, we’ll have the interdict in place.”