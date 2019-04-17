Comair to seek interdict against Numsa strike

-
Semenya among ‘Time’ magazine’s 100 influential peopleSport
-
Peru ex-president Garcia shoots himself as police try to arrest himWorld
-
Comair to seek interdict against Numsa strikeLocal
-
SA headline consumer inflation rises to 4.5%Business
-
Behave responsibly, officials warn CT residents ahead of long weekendLocal
-
BRANDED CONTENT: What you must know before getting on the N3 this weekend - N3TCLocal
-
-
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelledLifestyle
-
Child abuse, recurrent depression linked to similar changes in brainLifestyle
-
Sam Smith 'devastated' after CT concert cut shortLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt focusing on kids after being declared singleLifestyle
-
'Avengers: Endgame' movie directors plead: 'Don't spoil it'Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 16 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Chicken Licken home deliveries possible in future - reportLifestyle
-
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex refer to unborn child as 'Baby Sussex'Lifestyle
-
Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre MuseumLifestyle
-
Middendorp admits he's under pressure to win Nedbank CupSport
-
Skosan returns home from Lions tour to deal with family matterSport
-
Zondi confident of picking 'truly representative' Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
Hosts England name preliminary squad for CWC19Sport
-
Formula One not on for a repeat of 1992, says BrawnSport
-
West Indies rope in Sarwan to work with batsmen ahead of World CupSport
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
-
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
-
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
-
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
-
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
-
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
Comair to seek interdict against Numsa strike
The dispute between the union and airline involves 21 workers whose salaries vary from their colleagues.
JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it will seek an interdict in the Labour Court to ground the planned strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday.
Numsa was granted a certificate of non-resolution by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration after the union and Comair failed to reach an agreement.
The dispute between the union and the airline involves 21 workers whose salaries vary from their colleagues.
Comair spokesperson Wrenelle Stander said the strike might disrupt operations. However, she said the company needed to ensure that operations continue by using multiple approaches.
“We will engage with Numsa, we will put in place contingency plans. But at the same time, we’ll have the interdict in place.”
-
Remaining Sam Smith Cape Town shows cancelledone hour ago
-
ANC denies knowledge of SABC debate between Ramaphosa, Maimane3 hours ago
-
Rob Packham claims wife could've been kidnapped & murdered2 hours ago
-
Nkoana-Mashabane ordered to appear before court in land claims matter3 hours ago
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderone day ago
-
Train delays, empty platforms foil De Lille's Good campaigning at CT station4 hours ago
