Semenya among ‘Time’ magazine’s 100 influential people

Caster Semenya features in the icons category alongside Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Spike Lee.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2019.

Semenya features in the icons category alongside Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Spike Lee.

Other famous South African faces on the list include Cyril Ramaphosa and Trevor Noah, who appeared on last year's list.