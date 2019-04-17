Behave responsibly, officials warn CT residents ahead of long weekend

Numerous vehicle checkpoints, roadblocks and crime prevention operations have been planned across the metropole.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and emergency services have finalised operational plans designed to ensure public safety over the Easter long weekend.

Numerous vehicle checkpoints, roadblocks and crime prevention operations have been planned across the metropole.

The law enforcement agencies will also be deployed to beaches and other public attractions to ensure a visible presence and deter would-be criminals.

The city’s Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said road safety is the biggest focus area over the Easter weekend.

“We won’t hesitate to act against anyone found breaking the law for putting their lives and the lives of others at risk. My appeal is that the public [must] behave responsibility.”

The operation was launched last week and focuses on driver and vehicle fitness of public transport operators.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)