BRANDED CONTENT: What you must know before getting on the N3 this weekend - N3TC

Staff Writer | The Easter long weekend is always one of the busiest traffic periods on the N3 Toll Route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Traffic is expected to increase sharply in a southbound direction (towards KwaZulu-Natal) from midday on Thursday, 18 April and high traffic volumes will continue through to Friday, 19 April. Thereafter, the busy conditions will taper down until Easter Monday, 22 April when peak traffic conditions are expected throughout the day, especially northbound (towards Gauteng) as holidaymakers return from their long weekend breaks.

Between 2 500 and 3 500 vehicles per hour are expected to use the N3 Toll Route at peak times, with Easter Monday being particularly busy as road users head home after the long weekend.

[N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) ](http://www.n3tc.co.za/)highly recommends road users plan their trips in order to travel outside of peak times. Do not leave your departure for your destination until too late in the day. At peak times, the risks and demands on drivers increase exponentially. Con Roux, N3TC Commercial Manager

Being informed of road and travel conditions helps you to make safe choices prior to and during your journey. Unforeseen incidents, changing weather patterns and emergency situations can all impact on traffic conditions. Con Roux, N3TC Commercial Manager

N3TC manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news updates from N3 Toll Route and get verified traffic information by contacting the 24-hourN3TC Helpline on 0800 63 4357. Essential information is also shared on an on-going basis from N3TC’s Twitter platform: @N3Route.

Report any problems or obtain emergency assistance by contacting the N3TC Helpline. The nearest N3TC route patrol team will be dispatched to help ensure your safety. These highly trained teams are geared to provide help at crash scenes and with vehicle breakdowns. They also provide basic emergency medical care, assist with fire-fighting, remove hazardous objects from the road and do regular patrols to ensure conditions along the N3 Toll Route remain as safe as possible.

If at all possible, road users are encouraged to travel outside of high peak periods. High volumes are expected on:

Thursday, 18 April (towards Kwazulu-Natal): between 09h00 and 21h00

Friday, 19 April (towards KwaZulu-Natal): between 03h00 and 15h00

Monday, 22 April (towards Gauteng): between 09h00 and 21h00

During peak periods all toll plazas on the N3 Toll Route will operate at capacity and no road works will take place, unless absolutely essential. Every effort is being made to ensure road safety, and all emergency services and law enforcement authorities will be on high alert along the entire route. Road users can expect visible policing, traffic checkpoints, random drug and alcohol screening tests and active law enforcement.