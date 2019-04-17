BRANDED CONTENT: What you must know before getting on the N3 this weekend - N3TC
Staff Writer | The Easter long weekend is always one of the busiest traffic periods on the N3 Toll Route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Traffic is expected to increase sharply in a southbound direction (towards KwaZulu-Natal) from midday on Thursday, 18 April and high traffic volumes will continue through to Friday, 19 April. Thereafter, the busy conditions will taper down until Easter Monday, 22 April when peak traffic conditions are expected throughout the day, especially northbound (towards Gauteng) as holidaymakers return from their long weekend breaks.
Between 2 500 and 3 500 vehicles per hour are expected to use the N3 Toll Route at peak times, with Easter Monday being particularly busy as road users head home after the long weekend.
[N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) ](http://www.n3tc.co.za/)highly recommends road users plan their trips in order to travel outside of peak times. Do not leave your departure for your destination until too late in the day. At peak times, the risks and demands on drivers increase exponentially.Con Roux, N3TC Commercial Manager
Being informed of road and travel conditions helps you to make safe choices prior to and during your journey. Unforeseen incidents, changing weather patterns and emergency situations can all impact on traffic conditions.Con Roux, N3TC Commercial Manager
N3TC manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news updates from N3 Toll Route and get verified traffic information by contacting the 24-hourN3TC Helpline on 0800 63 4357. Essential information is also shared on an on-going basis from N3TC’s Twitter platform: @N3Route.
Report any problems or obtain emergency assistance by contacting the N3TC Helpline. The nearest N3TC route patrol team will be dispatched to help ensure your safety. These highly trained teams are geared to provide help at crash scenes and with vehicle breakdowns. They also provide basic emergency medical care, assist with fire-fighting, remove hazardous objects from the road and do regular patrols to ensure conditions along the N3 Toll Route remain as safe as possible.
If at all possible, road users are encouraged to travel outside of high peak periods. High volumes are expected on:
Thursday, 18 April (towards Kwazulu-Natal): between 09h00 and 21h00
Friday, 19 April (towards KwaZulu-Natal): between 03h00 and 15h00
Monday, 22 April (towards Gauteng): between 09h00 and 21h00
During peak periods all toll plazas on the N3 Toll Route will operate at capacity and no road works will take place, unless absolutely essential. Every effort is being made to ensure road safety, and all emergency services and law enforcement authorities will be on high alert along the entire route. Road users can expect visible policing, traffic checkpoints, random drug and alcohol screening tests and active law enforcement.
Make an effort to know what is up ahead before you set out on your travels. It is always better to know what challenges you may encounter and how best to prepare for these.Con Roux, N3TC Commercial Manager
More in Multimedia
-
Back with a bang! Tiger Woods' rankings since 1994
-
MAP: The Notre-Dame Cathedral fire
-
The road to Formula One's 1,000th race
-
From 1989 to 2019: Timeline of Omar al-Bashir's leadership
-
Celestial being: Inside a black hole
-
The life and exile of the Dalai Lama
-
How major characters died in Game of Thrones
-
Inside the cholera epidemic in Mozambique
-
Timeline of European Union membership
-
Female heads of state and government around the world
-
Protect your children from measles
-
Fact file on the world's worst humanitarian crisis
-
The deadly cholera life cycle
-
Cyclone Idai by numbers
-
South Africa ranks low on survey for world's happiest places
-
Will the world have enough water supply by 2040?
-
Christchurch mosque shootings mapped
-
Quality quest: The world's best and worst cities to live in
-
SA among 30 countries with highest multi-resistant TB cases
-
What could happen at next Brexit vote
-
The importance of black boxes flight recorders on aircraft
-
Factfile on the Boeing 737 MAX 8
-
In the dark: Major power blackouts across the world
-
International Women's Day: The state of women in the world
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.