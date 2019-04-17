And the fight goes on: De Lille takes DA to Electoral Court

Not satisfied with the IEC ordering the DA to apologise to her, Patricia de Lille is now heading to the Electoral Court to stop the DA from claiming she is corrupt.

CAPE TOWN – Good party leader Patricia de Lille’s fight with the Democratic Alliance (DA) is far from over.

Not satisfied with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ordering the DA to apologise to her, she is now heading to the Electoral Court to stop the DA from claiming she is corrupt.

The IEC already ordered the DA to apologise to De Lille for claiming she was fired from her position as Cape Town mayor and DA member. The DA said it would challenge that ruling in court.

“The IEC did not deal with the one claim that they made against me that I am corrupt. So, my lawyers are now proceeding to the Electoral Court to get an interdict to stop them,” said De Lille.

The IEC found the DA was spreading misinformation by claiming De Lille was fired as Cape Town mayor when in fact she had resigned.

“It’s a winnable case, that’s why we’re taking it on,” said De Lille.

She maintained there was no evidence of corruption against her.