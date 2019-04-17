ANC denies knowledge of SABC debate between Ramaphosa, Maimane
The ANC head of the presidency at Luthuli House, Zizi Kodwa, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa knows nothing about the debate.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has denied that its President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in a debate with Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
On Tuesday, Maimane confirmed receiving a formal invitation to be part of The Big Debate's official presidential debate to be held 10 days before the polls.
He said that he welcomed an opportunity to participate in the debate, saying it would provide an opportunity for transparency from the president.
The ANC head of the presidency at Luthuli House Zizi Kodwa said that Ramaphosa knows nothing about the debate.
“Firstly, President Ramaphosa is not aware of any debate and therefore if there was any discussion between the DA and the SABC, the ANC has never been a party to that discussion.
“We saw the alert which was almost confirming interview or debate from the SABC account but the ANC is not aware.”
He was asked if the president was willing to participate in any other presidential debate.
“We’ve always been prepared to participate in any debate; but at the moment, as you’re aware, we’re really door-to-door, making sure that we are interacting with our people.”
Last week, the public broadcaster aired the 1994 pre-election debate between former President Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk.
Popular in Politics
-
Train delays, empty platforms foil De Lille's Good campaigning at CT station
-
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometown
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buy
-
DA heads to Luthuli House to hand over petition on ANC Parly candidates
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.