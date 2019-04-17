ANC: Achmat Semaar's legacy will live on in hearts of party members

CAPE TOWN – A memorial service for the late anti-apartheid activist Achmat Semaar is likely to be held next week.

Semaar, a lifelong African National Congress (ANC) member, died in hospital at the age of 72 on Monday.

The ANC says that Achmat Semaar's legacy will live on in the hearts of ANC members.

Party spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen says a memorial service will likely be held next week.

The ANC says it's giving the family time to grieve.