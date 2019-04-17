Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway
Leaders of the Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement will on Wednesday meet with an inter-ministerial task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the community's grievances.
Ramaphosa instructed Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize to attend to the needs of residents who took to the streets over a lack of services in the area.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Uhuru Moiloa are also part of that committee.
The meeting with community leaders will include the Property Owners’ Association as well as the Chamber of Commerce in Alexandra.
The Total Shutdown Movement's Sandile Mavundla says they are pleased that talks on changing Alexandra are finally getting underway.
Meanwhile, Mkhize says systems have been put in place for the renewal of Alexandra.
Mkhize says they will work together with the community.
“But in addition, we’ve set up a task team of the various layers of government from the national, provincial and local level, convened by the director’s general to make preparations at the technical level for all the work that needs to be done.”
GALLERY: Alex residents disrupt, jeer Mashaba at meeting
