Alex Shutdown Movement: We believe govt will rectify what's happened to us
The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement says it will give an intergovernmental forum appointed to deal with challenges in the township its full support.
JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement says it will give an intergovernmental forum appointed to deal with challenges in the township its full support.
The protest conveners are expected to meet with the forum headed by Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the team to attend to the needs of residents who took to the streets over a lack of services in the area.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is also part of that forum despite being booed by members of the community during a meeting in Marlboro this week.
The movement's Sandile Mavundla said they don't want to frustrate the process.
“We still believe in our judicial system, our Chapter Nine institutions and we even believe that government will be able to fix the mistakes that have happened and rectify what has happened to us.”
But Mavundla said he’s not happy with some of the utterances made by Mashaba and will lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and the Equality Court against the mayor for defamation.
Mavundla claimed that Mashaba has accused him of being on the ANC’s payroll to fuel the tensions in Alexandra.
“I want to retrieve all my bank statements and what I am owing. That DA mayor must just be straight and forward and mustn’t say nonsense in the media or mislead the people.”
Popular in Local
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
Senior JMPD officials release details of grievances with police chief Tembe
-
This is what Alexandra residents actually want from government
-
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
-
Rand weaker after Moody's report
-
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.