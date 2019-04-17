View all in Latest
Alex Shutdown Movement: We believe govt will rectify what's happened to us

The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement says it will give an intergovernmental forum appointed to deal with challenges in the township its full support.

Residents of Alexandra disrupt Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's address at the Marlboro community hall on 15 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement says it will give an intergovernmental forum appointed to deal with challenges in the township its full support.

The protest conveners are expected to meet with the forum headed by Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the team to attend to the needs of residents who took to the streets over a lack of services in the area.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is also part of that forum despite being booed by members of the community during a meeting in Marlboro this week.

The movement's Sandile Mavundla said they don't want to frustrate the process.

“We still believe in our judicial system, our Chapter Nine institutions and we even believe that government will be able to fix the mistakes that have happened and rectify what has happened to us.”

But Mavundla said he’s not happy with some of the utterances made by Mashaba and will lodge a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and the Equality Court against the mayor for defamation.

Mavundla claimed that Mashaba has accused him of being on the ANC’s payroll to fuel the tensions in Alexandra.

“I want to retrieve all my bank statements and what I am owing. That DA mayor must just be straight and forward and mustn’t say nonsense in the media or mislead the people.”

