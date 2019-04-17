View all in Latest
7 Cape Town clinics recognised for service delivery

Kasselsvlei, Kuyasa and Eerste River Clinics are among the facilities which scored best when assessed under what's called the National Ideal Clinic Framework.

Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Seven more City of Cape Town health clinics have recently scooped platinum status for service delivery.

Kasselsvlei, Kuyasa and Eerste River Clinics are among the seven healthcare facilities across the metro which scored best when assessed under the National Ideal Clinic Framework.

Sixty-three other facilities have already received this recognition.

The programme is an initiative by the National Health Department to improve the quality of services offered at clinics within the public healthcare sector.

Institutions are being scored on their performance in terms of the implementation of clinical policies, protocols and guidelines.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien, says to achieve platinum status a clinic must meet at least 90% of the stipulated vital elements.

"The staff at the seven clinics that achieved platinum status worked as a team to overcome a number of challenges. They set the benchmark for others to follow. The City of Cape Town remains committed to improving primary healthcare services. We are making gains slowly but surely."

