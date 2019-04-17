-
150 missing after shipwreck in eastern Congo
Delphin Mbirimbi, a local activist in South Kivu province, told Reuters that the boat, which had departed from neighbouring North Kivu province, wrecked on the lake near Kalehe territory.
KINSHASA – About 150 people are missing after a boat sunk on a lake in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi said on Tuesday.
“I am very saddened by the shipwreck of a pirogue on (Monday) 15 April on Lake Kivu. The provisional toll is 150 people missing,” Tshisekedi said on his office’s Twitter account.
Delphin Mbirimbi, a local activist in South Kivu province, told Reuters that the boat, which had departed from neighbouring North Kivu province, wrecked on the lake near Kalehe territory.
He said three bodies had been recovered, 33 people had been rescued and another 150 passengers were missing.
Tshisekedi said he was following the situation closely “in order to identify and sanction those responsible”.
Deadly boat accidents are common in Congo, a vast, forested country which has few roads outside of major towns and where boats are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity.
Timeline
-
WHO experts to decide whether Congo Ebola outbreak is international emergencya week ago
-
Congo Ebola outbreak ‘far from contained’, says US aid chiefa week ago
-
Thousands of Congolese ousted from Angola in days - official12 days ago
-
DR Congo leader hails a new 'balance' in turbulent nation12 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
Kenyan family files lawsuit against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash14 hours ago
-
'It's a luxury now': Zimbabwe nearly doubles bread price as economic woes mount20 hours ago
-
UN in negotiations on Libya ceasefire3 hours ago
-
HRW calls for arrests in SA after attacks on foreignersone day ago
-
Washington to consider removing Sudan from terror list after changes - official13 hours ago
-
Sudan's military council dismisses top three public prosecutors15 hours ago
