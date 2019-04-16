Zondo to rule on Moyane's application to cross-examine Gordhan

Tome Moyane believes that by cross-examining the minister, he would be able to clear his name.

PRETORIA – Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane will find out on Tuesday whether he has been granted permission to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Commission chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hand down his judgment on Tuesday morning.

Gordhan testified at the hearings in November last year, where he provided details of the breakdown of the relationship between him and Moyane, whom he accused failing to be accountable.

Zondo said that he will hand down a full judgment with reasons which will take about 45 minutes to deliver.

Moyane’s counsel argued that for Gordhan’s evidence to be accepted by the commissioner, it must be tested.

Gordhan’s counsel opposed the application, accusing the former Sars boss of playing politics, adding that he has not laid a basis to grant the application.

Zondo is scheduled to deliver his judgment at 9:30 am.