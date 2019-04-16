'It's a luxury now': Zimbabwe nearly doubles bread price as economic woes mount
Bread now costs 3.50 RTGS dollars a loaf, up from 1.80 on Monday, according to prices displayed by most shops visited by Reuters in the capital, Harare.
HARARE - The price of bread nearly doubled in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, another burden for citizens already struggling with a weakening currency and rising prices for basic goods.
Bread now costs 3.50 RTGS dollars a loaf, up from 1.80 on Monday, according to prices displayed by most shops visited by Reuters in the capital, Harare.
“Bread has now become a luxury. How many people can afford it at this rate?” said Sarah Chisvo, a mother of three who was picking up groceries in a supermarket in central Harare. “The government needs to do something before this gets out of hand.”
Zimbabwe ditched its own currency for the US dollar and other currencies in 2009, after hyperinflation reached 500 billion percent the previous year.
In February, faced with acute shortages of US dollars, Zimbabwe introduced a new currency, called the Real Time Gross Settlement dollar. The RTGS has been losing value ever since, forcing companies to increase prices [nL5N20H2C4].
Year-on-year inflation raced to 66.8% in March, up from 59.39 the previous month, according to statistics agency Zimstats.
On Tuesday, the RTGS dollar was trading at 3.19 to the dollar on the interbank market and 5 on the black market. That means a loaf of bread costs about 70 US cents a loaf, in a country where the average income is around $4 a day.
Bread is the most consumed staple after maize meal, and the increase follows that of other products like cooking oil, sugar and milk. In January, a fuel price increase led to protests that left several people dead following a military crackdown.
While prices of basic goods continue to spike, salaries have largely remained unchanged, increasing public anger against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.
Zimbabwe is suffering from the twin effects of drought and a cyclone that wrecked the eastern parts of the country. That means the country needs to import food using scarce dollars, which will put further pressure on the exchange rate and prices, analysts say.
Popular in Africa
-
African Union threatens to suspend Sudan over coup
-
HRW calls for arrests in SA after attacks on foreigners
-
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-Bashir
-
Egypt parliament to vote on extending Sisi rule
-
Russia to send soldiers to Central African Republic as part of UN force - decree
-
Zimbabwe to exhume, rebury Gukurahundi massacre victims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.