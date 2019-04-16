Wife murder accused Rob Packham: I was scared when Gill disappeared

The Constantia businessman was called to the witness stand when his murder trial resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Murder accused Rob Packham says he was emotional and scared on the day his wife, Gill Packham, disappeared because it was unlike her to vanish without being contactable.

The Constantia businessman was called to the witness stand when his murder trial resumed in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW in February 2018.

Alleged wife killer Packham has disagreed with a State witness's testimony that he had contacted him on the day his wife went missing to arrange an alibi.

Packham's colleague Lodewyk Janse van Rensburg said on the afternoon of 22 February 2018, he got a call from Packham allegedly asking him to say they were in a meeting together at 8.30 that morning, if anyone had asked.

Janse Van Rensburg testified that the accused sounded relieved after they spoke about him corroborating Packham's story about the meeting.

A calm and collected Packham told the court on Monday that he asked his colleague to tell Gill he'd been at the office since 8.30 that morning in case she visited or called his place of work.

Packham said he didn't want his wife to know he was out that morning visiting car dealerships in the southern suburbs to look for a new car to surprise her with on her birthday.

The accused said the deceased had trust issues because of his extramarital affair and would often track his movements through his cellphone.