Whiteley returns to captain Lions in crucial Chiefs clash
Warren Whiteley has recovered from his pectoral injury and will Captain the Lions for the first time in seven weeks when they face the Chiefs at the FMG Stadium in Waikato on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Warren Whiteley has recovered from his pectoral injury and will captain the Lions for the first time in seven weeks when they face the Chiefs at the FMG Stadium in Waikato on Friday morning.
Lions coach Swys de Bruin has made rotational changes to his side which sees Sylvian Mahuza start at fullback in place of Andries Coetzee while Elton Jantjies drops out of the starting team for the young and exciting Gianni Lombard at flyhalf.
Whiteley will also form a new backrow combination with Kwagga Smith and Cyle Brink, while Malcom Marx also drops to the bench for Robbie Coetzee.
Lions – 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyanti, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole.
Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Frans Van Wyk, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Andries Coetzee.
Popular in Sport
-
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder
-
Back with a bang! Tiger Woods' rankings since 1994
-
Police probe case of murder-suicide involving well-known couple in Mossel Bay
-
Two Oceans Ultra and half-marathon road closures
-
Vunipola warned by Saracens over support for Folau anti-gay rant
-
United get set for another comeback attempt at Camp Nou
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.