Whiteley returns to captain Lions in crucial Chiefs clash

Warren Whiteley has recovered from his pectoral injury and will Captain the Lions for the first time in seven weeks when they face the Chiefs at the FMG Stadium in Waikato on Friday morning.

FILE: Lions captain Warren Whiteley (centre) in action during the Super Rugby match against the Stormers at Newlands on 23 February 2019. Picture: @LionsRugbyCo/Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Warren Whiteley has recovered from his pectoral injury and will captain the Lions for the first time in seven weeks when they face the Chiefs at the FMG Stadium in Waikato on Friday morning.

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has made rotational changes to his side which sees Sylvian Mahuza start at fullback in place of Andries Coetzee while Elton Jantjies drops out of the starting team for the young and exciting Gianni Lombard at flyhalf.

Whiteley will also form a new backrow combination with Kwagga Smith and Cyle Brink, while Malcom Marx also drops to the bench for Robbie Coetzee.

Lions – 15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyanti, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Frans Van Wyk, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Andries Coetzee.

