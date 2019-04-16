WC traffic officials aim to reduce Easter road fatalities by 50%

A bolstered road safety enforcement plan will swing into action to decrease the high number of road deaths over the four-day Easter break.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic officials are aiming to reduce Easter road fatalities by at least 50%.

Last year, 27 people died on the Cape's roads over the long weekend.

This comprises provincial traffic's driver fatigue management programme, a focus on vehicle roadworthiness as well as commuter safety.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said that around 520 officers will be deployed to enforce the rules of the road.

“The collection of data now allows law enforcement to issue fatigue alerts on identified transport vehicles that have passed through various systems over a period of time.”

Drunk pedestrians top the list of fatalities, with 11 deaths recorded last year.