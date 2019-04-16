WATCH LIVE: Robert McBride's state capture testimony goes into third day

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ipid head Robert McBride's testimony at the state capture inquiry goes into a third day.

On Monday, he testified about how senior investigators in the body were approached on at least two occasions by Crime Intelligence and the Hawks and offered jobs in exchange for incriminating statements against him.

McBride has also provided details about efforts to purge him and other senior officials perceived as obstacles.

His testimony has focused on Ipid's investigation of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.

