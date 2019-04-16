WATCH LIVE: Robert McBride's state capture testimony goes into third day
Former Ipid head Robert McBride's testimony at the state capture inquiry goes into a third day.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Ipid head Robert McBride's testimony at the state capture inquiry goes into a third day.
On Monday, he testified about how senior investigators in the body were approached on at least two occasions by Crime Intelligence and the Hawks and offered jobs in exchange for incriminating statements against him.
McBride has also provided details about efforts to purge him and other senior officials perceived as obstacles.
His testimony has focused on Ipid's investigation of the so-called Zimbabwe rendition matter.
WATCH: Robert McBride's state capture testimony continues
Timeline
-
McBride: Ipid investigators approached to make false statements against me
-
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBride
-
State capture: Second witness to implicate brother of commission chair Zondo
-
Ipid evidence clearing Hawks bosses put target on me, claims McBride
