Van Wyk in midfield for Sharks

Six die after plane hits house in ChileWorld
Rand weaker after Moody's reportBusiness
'Now is the time, vote ANC,' Ramaphosa tells residents in Malema’s hometownElections
Spirited crowd gathers for Ramaphosa, but some still undecided about voteLocal
Trump offers condolences, assistance to France after Notre-Dame fireWorld
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike noticeBusiness
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike noticeBusiness
Parents, guardians urged to keep watch over children during Easter breakLocal
SABC reporters accosted by robbers in Alex, equipment stolenLocal
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
Albertina Luthuli: Black landless people are being tested, & it’s spilling overPolitics
Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC: new studyPolitics
IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De LillePolitics
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running lowPolitics
ACDP confident of being in govt without help after electionsPolitics
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
Bad cops & cleaning up SAPS: McBride tells commission of 'patronage system'Politics
Mashaba denies claim that Alex residents were barred from entering meetingPolitics
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfullyBusiness
Ramaphosa gets a royal endorsement in Malema's backyardPolitics
Mashaba speaks out after after being booed by Alex residentsPolitics
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Where is the future of journalism?Opinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
Kenyan family files lawsuit against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crashAfrica
Former bank manager convicted of stealing Kruger Rands to be sentenced in AugustBusiness
Comair puts contingency plans in place after Numsa strike noticeBusiness
Moody's again warns SA of growing debtBusiness
Lebashe, Harith deny allegations of receiving PIC money unlawfullyBusiness
Numsa serves Comair with strike noticeBusiness
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex refer to unborn child as 'Baby Sussex'Lifestyle
Notre-Dame's artworks to be transferred to Louvre MuseumLifestyle
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
Papa roach: Chinese farmer breeds bugs for the tableLifestyle
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surnameLifestyle
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
South Africans really unhealthy, public health sector needs improvement - reportLocal
Record 17.4 million watch 'Game of Thrones' kickoff for final seasonLifestyle
'NY Times', 'Wall Street Journal' win Pulitzers for Trump probesWorld
Van Wyk in midfield for SharksSport
It's crunch time for City, admits GuardiolaSport
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attackSport
United get set for another comeback attempt at Camp NouSport
Whiteley returns to captain Lions in crucial Chiefs clashSport
Back with a bang! Tiger Woods' rankings since 1994Sport
Struggling to sing the national anthem yourself? EWN will help youLocal
This is why Moyane’s application to cross-examine Gordhan was dismissedLocal
'Centre of Paris in flames': What we know about the Notre-Dame Cathedral fireWorld
Albertina Luthuli: We could end in war, if land issue isn't resolvedElections
Albert Luthuli’s grandson: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
Van Wyk in midfield for Sharks
Cobus van Wyk and Andre Esterhuizen will form a new centre pairing for the Sharks when they face the Reds at Kings Park on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Kobus van Wyk and Andre Esterhuizen will form a new centre pairing for the Sharks when they face the Reds at Kings Park on Saturday.
Van Wyk replaces Lukhanyo Am who is rested this week under Springbok protocols. Springbok props Coenie Oosthuizen and Beast Mtawarira start together for the first time this season.
Lwazi Mvovo swops wings in place of Makazole Mapimpi while Sbu Nkosi also returns to the starting team.
Sharks – 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Kobus van Wyk, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi.
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunder9 hours ago
It's crunch time for City, admits Guardiola3 hours ago
Malesela focused on TS Galaxy rather than Golden Arrows in Nedbank Cup semione hour ago
ANALYSIS: Tahir and Rabada the kingpins in formidable Proteas attack7 hours ago
Two Oceans Ultra and half-marathon road closuresone day ago
Supersport steps in SABC void186 days ago
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.