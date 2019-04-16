Van Wyk in midfield for Sharks

Cobus van Wyk and Andre Esterhuizen will form a new centre pairing for the Sharks when they face the Reds at Kings Park on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Kobus van Wyk and Andre Esterhuizen will form a new centre pairing for the Sharks when they face the Reds at Kings Park on Saturday.

Van Wyk replaces Lukhanyo Am who is rested this week under Springbok protocols. Springbok props Coenie Oosthuizen and Beast Mtawarira start together for the first time this season.

Lwazi Mvovo swops wings in place of Makazole Mapimpi while Sbu Nkosi also returns to the starting team.

Sharks – 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Kobus van Wyk, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi.