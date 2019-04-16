Taiwan president says island not intimidated by Chinese military drills

Tsai was speaking at a forum co-hosted by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mark the 40th anniversary of Taiwan-US ties.

TAIPEI - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday the self-ruled island is not intimidated by China’s military drills this week, the latest military manoeuvres that a senior US official denounced as “coercion” and a threat to stability in the region.

Chinese bombers and warships conducted drills around Taiwan on Monday.