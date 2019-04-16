View all in Latest
Sudan's military council dismisses top three public prosecutors

The council has sacked chief prosecutor Omar Ahmed Mohamed Abdelsalam and deputy public prosecutor Hesham Othman Ibrahim Saleh, as well as head of public prosecutions Amer Ibrahim Majid.

Sudanese protesters rally in front of the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum on 8 April 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

KHARTOUM - The head of Sudan’s ruling transitional military council (TMC) has fired the three highest-ranking public prosecutors, the TMC said on Tuesday, after protesters demanded an overhaul of the judiciary as part of steps toward civilian government.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) spearheading the revolt has issued a long list of demands for wholesale change to end repression and ease an economic crisis after the military deposed veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir last week.

In a statement, the TMC said council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had sacked chief prosecutor Omar Ahmed Mohamed Abdelsalam and deputy public prosecutor Hesham Othman Ibrahim Saleh, as well as head of public prosecutions Amer Ibrahim Majid.

Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud was appointed to carry out Abdelsalam’s duties, it said. Mahmoud’s background was not immediately known.

In its first news conference on Monday, the SPA - which led weeks of protests that led to Al-Bashir’s overthrow after 30 years in power - called for the TMC to be dissolved in favor of an interim civilian ruling council with military representatives.

It also called for Abdelsalam’s removal along with the chief of the judiciary and his deputies, and added that mass protests would not cease until the demands were met. The judiciary chief was not mentioned in the TMC statement.

