Steinhoff seeks claimants to reveal identities to negotiate settlements

Leaders of Alex Shutdown defend Mashaba meeting disruptionPolitics
Ramaphosa’s presidency is drawing voters back to the ANC: new studyPolitics
IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De LillePolitics
City of CT offers R50k reward for info on murder of ex-law enforcement officerLocal
More than 100 arrested at London climate protestsWorld
Limpopo police hunt killers of 14-month-old babyLocal
DA removal of election posters a sign of fear, say WC opposition partiesPolitics
IEC orders DA to apologise for spreading misinformation about De LillePolitics
Loyal but fed up: South Africans' patience with ANC running lowPolitics
ACDP confident of being in govt without help after electionsPolitics
Mashaba: Ramaphosa, Makhura using Alex unrest for own political agendaPolitics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
‘All I did was help’: Magashule explains why he gave woman R400 during campaignPolitics
A stickler for detail: DA reports EFF, other political party posters to the IECPolitics
It’s not your birthright to be elected to Parliament, ANC tells membersPolitics
Magashule: It’s time ANC takes the WC back from DAPolitics
Zondo to rule on Moyane's application to cross-examine GordhanPolitics
BUSANI NGCAWENI: They burn libraries, and booksOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The politics of burning & violence in SAOpinion
OPINION: SA doesn’t have enough women in foreign policy. This is why it mattersOpinion
OMRY MAKGOALE: The ANC secretary-general - from bad to worseOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: South African voting patterns defy logicOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
Rand inches higher as bulls reappear
Steinhoff seeks claimants to reveal identities to negotiate settlementsBusiness
Huawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-MarchWorld
Former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged with fraud by German prosecutorsBusiness
AA warns consumers of another fuel price hikeLocal
Holomisa refuses to back down on Lebashe-PIC corruption allegationsPolitics
Petra Diamonds' new CEO to work on strategy, seeks stability firstBusiness
Angelina Jolie drops Pitt from surnameLifestyle
'I messed up 1 line': Kurt Darren defends national anthem blunderLocal
South Africans really unhealthy, public health sector needs improvement - reportLocal
Record 17.4 million watch 'Game of Thrones' kickoff for final seasonLifestyle
'NY Times', 'Wall Street Journal' win Pulitzers for Trump probesWorld
Actress Loughlin pleads not guilty in college bribery scamLifestyle
Trump touts Cher's worries over LA immigrantsLifestyle
'Game of Thrones': Kit Harrington found it 'weird' to kiss Emilia ClarkeLifestyle
Letter penned by Drake to his mother going up for saleLifestyle
Bangladesh name uncapped Abu Jayed in squad for World CupSport
Vunipola warned by Saracens over support for Folau anti-gay rantSport
Cherono in last gasp Boston Marathon winSport
Arsenal edge past 10-man Watford, move into top fourSport
Solskjaer will use 'gut feeling' to pick United team for BarcaSport
'Come to Alexandra!' - Mashaba booed off stage by Alex residentsLocal
‘We told Mashaba we're going to grab that land’Local
Limpopo Ipid head was dismissed after refusing to falsely implicate me - McBrideLocal
Sudan: Here's everything that's happened since the ousting of Omar al-BashirAfrica
Tiger Woods hits new career high with memorable masters winSport
Winter has come for SA 'Game of Thrones' fansLifestyle
'When can we go back?': District Six land claimants seek restitutionLocal
Gauteng rocked by service delivery protestsLocal
Soweto residents demand title deeds amidst wave of GP protestsLocal
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
Steinhoff seeks claimants to reveal identities to negotiate settlements
Former chairman and top shareholder Christo Wiese had said last month he is open to negotiations over a $4 billion claim against the company, days after it revealed the scale of a devastating accounting fraud.
BENGALURU - South African retailer Steinhoff, which has been involved in litigations and claims solutions since revealing accounting irregularities in 2017, requested the identities of its claimants be disclosed in order to conclude claims.
The company said on Tuesday it had requested representatives of claimants to disclose the identity and their current or former shareholdings for “alternative approaches” to conclude claims which could include negotiated settlements.
Former chairman and top shareholder Christo Wiese had said last month he is open to negotiations over a $4 billion claim against the company, days after it revealed the scale of a devastating accounting fraud.
He had said that an independent report had found it overstated profits — which were signed off by Deloitte — over several years in a $7.4 billion fraud involving a small group of top executives and outsiders.
Steinhoff in December 2017 admitted accounting irregularities, erasing about 85% of its market value and throwing it into a liquidity crisis.
