State concludes cross-examination of Rob Packham

Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt out BMW at Diep River Train Station in February 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The State on Tuesday wrapped up its cross-examination of alleged wife killer Rob Packham.

Packham says his experience at the Diep River police station on the night his wife's car was found alight at the train station was entirely unsatisfactory and difficult.

He says he went to the police station with his sister and friends after they drove to the Diep River train station when they heard there was a car on fire.

At the police station he saw a counsellor, who he says was kind and comforting, but didn't supply much information other than telling him a green BMW had been found alight with a body on the backseat.

At that stage, Gill Packham had not yet been reported missing, although the accused says he was looking for her and her car.

Packham says a police officer visited his Constantia home after midnight to collect a picture of his wife to use for a missing persons flyer.